Wanda (Kortlever) Bajema went home to her heavenly father on April 6, 2024 at the age of 91. She was lovingly known as Wandie.

Wanda was born in Whatcom County on Dec. 24, 1932 and lived in the county her entire life. She was the third of six children. She married Stan Bajema on April 16, 1932, her marriage to Stan was dissolved in 1980.

Wanda is survived by her children, Melanie (Jim) Vos, Randy (Kaylene) Bajema, Rhonda (Andy ) Bergsma, Rocky (Vicki Vanderstelt) Bajema, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Also survived by JoAnne Kortlever and Roberta Kortlever, Irene (Jay) DeVries, plus numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Ann Kortlever, siblings Marcie (George) Koniak, Howard (Carol) Kortlever, twin brothers Donald and Doyle Kortlever, and Nancy Larson.

Also preceded by mother and father in law Minnie Bajema DeKoekKoek and Ray Bajema, and Stan Bajema, Roger Bajema, sister and brother-in-law Juella and Nick VanderVeen.

Wanda enjoyed her grandkids, especially the babies. She loved to sew, quilt, garden, canning and loved camping. She loved her Bible Study Fellowship.

There will be no memorial service at this time, her children will gather this summer for a time to remember her and spread her ashes.

The family would like to thank The Vineyard at Lynden Manor and Whatcom Hospice for her wonderful care.

Deceased’s funeral arrangements are by Sig’s Funeral Services