Warren James Wedan went to be with the Lord peacefully on Feb. 13. Warren, a graduate of University Minnesota, Moody Bible Institute and Bethel Seminary met his wife Rhoda in Minnesota. They married in 1952 and had two children.

Warren was the pastor of many churches devoting his life to serving the Lord, with his wife Rhoda. Warren loved his many hobbies including music, collections and reading Western novels.

Warren was a loving husband, grandfather to nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The pastors and people of Sunrise Baptist Church held a special place in his heart. The family would like to thank Sunrise Baptist Church and Meadow Greens Retirement community.

Deceased’s funeral arrangements are a family graveside memorial at a later date.