Warren Zimmerman, a beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24 at the age of 80, surrounded by his family.

Warren was born on June 8, 1942, in Grand Haven, MI, to his parents Raymond and Leona Zimmerman.

After graduating from high school, Warren moved to Los Angeles to attend technical college and live with his brother, where he enjoyed driving in his brother’s classic Austin-Healey and soaking up the southern California weather.

Warren later moved to Sault Sainte Marie, MI, to attend Michigan Technological University.

While in college, Warren attended a lecture by a return Peace Corps Volunteer, which inspired him to join the organization to build something to improve the world.

In 1966, Warren left Michigan to join the Peace Corps and arrived in Kuantan, Malaysia, in early 1967, where he taught technical drafting to high school students at the Technical Institute and trade school.

Warren met his future wife, Ani, while teaching in Kuantan, and they were married there in 1968. After returning to Michigan with Ani in 1970, Warren worked as a machine builder at the John Thomas Batts Company before returning to college in the 1980s to earn his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Western Michigan University.

Warren went on to become a manufacturing engineer at Herman Miller in Zeeland, MI, and then at American Seating in Grand Rapids, MI. He later used his knowledge of foam and manufacturing to build medical models, which resulted in a patent.

After retiring, Warren and Ani moved to Lynden in 2017.

Throughout his life, Warren enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling the world, and tinkering with small projects. He kept in touch with childhood friends from Grand Haven and was part of a group of neighbors who met weekly for breakfast and a bike ride until he moved to Lynden.

Warren frequently returned to Malaysia with Ani to visit extended family and former students from his teaching years. He was also a devoted father and enjoyed building small towers and bridges with his daughter for school, and he continued his love of building in Lynden by handcrafting small spinning birds with friends in his free time.

Warren is survived by his wife, Ani Zimmerman, daughter Mei Lin (Christopher) Bissonnette, granddaughter Elara Bissonnette, sister Sally (Nicholas) Guydosh, and many extended family members in North America and Malaysia. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ray (Connie) Zimmerman.

A reception celebrating Warren’s life will be held at Gillies Funeral Home on March 7 from 1-3 p.m.

Warren will be remembered for his kind and adventurous spirit, his love of family and friends, and his passion for making a positive impact on the world.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.