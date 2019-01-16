Gilbert Wayne Hagen, 86 years old, left this world to go into the arms of his loving God on Jan. 4, 2019. He died peacefully, attended by many family members after telling us Jan. 3 that tomorrow was his last day. He was at peace and knew he would see his son Scott, who went before him in 2011, and his paternal sister Evelyn Gorrell Matteson (Jim) in 2008.

Wayne is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Dixie; three daughters, Sharon (Lance) Backhaus of North Dakota, Sandy (Mike) Smith of Wasilla, Alaska, and Sue Hagen of Palmer, Alaska; five grandsons and one granddaughter; four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; and maternal sister, Linda Lee (Avi) Weinstein (Paul) of Hawaii.

Wayne was born in Avon, Washington, and was adopted by Gilbert Smith Hagen and Mona Wayne Hagen, his birthmother’s older sister. He was raised in Laurel and graduated from Meridian High School. Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and trained as an air policeman. On leave from basic training, he married his fiancée Dixie Beernink on March 8, 1952, before leaving for Korea. He safely returned, finished his tour, and attended Washington State College to earn a degree in police science and administration while working full-time for the Pullman Police Department.

In 1960 Wayne joined the Alaska State Troopers, serving in Fairbanks, Fort Yukon and Anchorage. He then became a deputy U.S. marshal. He had many adventures and stories of those years. He retired and delivered newspapers for the Anchorage Daily News for several years. In the 1970s Wayne opened his adoption records, found his sisters and shared family ties with them. Dixie returned to Lynden to help her mother, Gayle Beernink, and Wayne followed when his contract with the newspaper was completed.

In Lynden, Wayne worked security at the Northwest Washington Fair, substituted for newspaper carriers and volunteered extensively. He joined the Lynden Community Center, taught “55 Alive” safe-driving classes, served on the board of directors and later as president of the board for several years. He was a “greeter,” helped with pancake breakfasts and more.He joined S.T.A.R.S “Senior Traffic and Residential Security” as a volunteer with the Lynden Police Department, serving for 19 years, and his one regret was he didn’t get to 20.

Wayne and Dixie played bridge with the Bellingham Duplicate Bridge Clubs, played in Canada, social groups and with friends. They enjoyed ring stewarding for the local dog Obedience Club.

We will miss his sense of humor, teasing and wisecracks that he retained until minutes before his death.

A memorial service will be held July 6, 2019, in the Lynden Community Center.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Lynden Community Center, 401 Grover St., Lynden, WA 98264.