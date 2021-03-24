Wesley Blow

Wesley B. Blow, age 78, passed away very peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Whatcom Hospice House.

Wesley was born Dec. 18, 1942, in Astoria, Oregon, to Margaret (Stoney) and Bernard Blow. He lived in Sumas and Everson his entire life. Wes worked with his dad in the Sumas gas station. He graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1961.

Wes was an Air Force veteran. He was a member of the American Legion posts in Sumas and Blaine.

Wes worked for the Nooksack Valley School District for 28 years, retiring as their transportation supervisor. He enjoyed time at Birch Bay with his little dogs and family, doing yardwork and watching sports and NASCAR.

Wes was preceded in death by his parents, stepdad Ed Nelson, and a granddaughter.

Wes is survived by his wife of 37 years, Elizabeth Betsy Blow; sister Terri (Dave) Lowe; daughters Kim (Robert) St. Lawrence, Cindy (Richard) Carl and Margie (Tony) Whetstone; stepsons Stephen Burton, Jeff (Kathy) Burton and Jack (Rebecca) Burton; and several grandchildren, stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“We thank everyone at PeaceHealth and the Whatcom Hospice House for taking good care of Wes for us.”

His services will be at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home.