William Franklin

William “Bill” Franklin passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 15, 2020, at his home at age 78.

William was born in Neptune, New Jersey, on Aug. 12, 1941, and his parents returned to Whatcom County when he was only 1. Growing up on Lummi Island as a teenager, Bill worked for his dad at their family business, Franklin Electric. While putting himself through college, Bill became a janitor at Bellingham Police Department and then moved up to be a jailer. After just one year, he moved into the Sheriff’s Department and became an officer. Over the years Bill worked in several different law enforcement agency roles including: sergeant at Lynden PD, resident deputy for Point Roberts, resident deputy for Newhalem and to finish his long career sergeant of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department.

In retirement Bill loved fishing and hunting in Montana with the Gasvoda family and the many friends he made while spending time over there. He also loved to share his knowledge of guns at Dave’s Sporting Shop in Lynden and have coffee at The Fairway Café, where he was known to share stories of his life experiences to anyone who would listen.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Hazel (Keeter) Franklin.

He is survived by his sister, Dixie (Lynn) Hickey; nephews Mark Hickey and Jeff (Amie) Hickey; great-nieces Tasia Hickey, Kenna Hickey and Brittany Peetoom; great-nephews Kole Hickey and Banner Hafner; great-great-niece Shalom Hickey; and many more great-great-nieces, -nephews and extended family.

Bill will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.

A Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in the Mt. Baker Rotary Building,1751 Front St., Lynden.

Please share your memories of Bill at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.