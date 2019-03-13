William Verwolf

William Allen Verwolf, age 77, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, passed away March 2, 2019.

He was born to Rev. William and Fannie Verwolf on Feb. 28, 1942, in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Canada. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hot Springs. His parents preceded him in death as did his stepmother, Marie L. Verwolf.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, whom he married in Dallas, Texas, in 1972; five children, David (Julie) Verwolf of Tempe, Arizona, Scott Verwolf of Chandler, Arizona, Brandon (Jody) Verwolf of Hot Springs, Michael (Sanjuana) Eubanks of McKinney, Texas, Lori Eubanks of Bismarck, Arkansas; three brothers, John (Adeline) Verwolf of Grand Rapids, Michigan, David (Lou McKee) Verwolf of Bellingham, Washington, and Frederick (Elena) Klunder of Los Angeles; 11 grandchildren, Tegan Fedorick of Mesa, Arizona, Alexandria and Jacob Verwolf of Tempe, Brandon, Christopher, Grace and Malachi Eubanks of McKinney, Texas, Justin Howerton of Kingsville, Missouri, Aaron Howerton of Atlanta, Georgia, Chelsea Thomas, Ashley Thomas and Sydney Verwolf of Hot Springs; as well as nephews, nieces, extended family and a host of treasured friends.

Bill grew up in Washington State on the Canadian border attending Lynden Christian Grade School and graduating from Chicago Christian High School. After a stint in the Army National Guard and the U.S. Air Force, Bill graduated from Calvin College in Grand Rapids with a degree in biology. He went on to the Colgate Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In business, it was said that Bill “was a tall man, but not too tall to stoop and help someone.” He spent 35 years in the paper industry serving as plant manager for Union Camp Corporation/International Paper in Richmond, Virginia, and complex general manager in Lafayette, Louisiana, and Kansas City, Missouri. This was followed by five years as general manager for Gaylord Container/Temple-Inland Corp. in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Bill was also involved in other businesses: owning Universal Packaging in Dallas, president of General Pipe and Plastics Corp. and Plastic-scrap Corp. in Dallas.

In voluntary organizations, Bill served a six-year term on the Arkansas Quality Board under Gov. Huckabee and was also appointed a commissioner of the Department of Building Revenue under the governor. He was vice president of Multi-Resources (a handicapped work shop) in Dallas; president of the Acadiana Manufacturing Association; a board member of the Private Industry Council, Lafayette Economic Development Task Force and the Lafayette Planning Commission; president of Lafayette Area Rehabilitation Center; a board member of the Dallas-area Rehabilitation Center; and a member of the Paper Bag Institute and the Fiber Box Association. He served as chair of the Energy and Transportation Committee in Louisiana and chair of Parish Manufacturing in a successful United Way campaign. He also received the Governor’s Lantern Award In Louisiana for the best manufacturing and community involvement in 1987. He was a member of the Men’s Breakfast Group and the ROMEOS (Retired Old Men Eating Out).

In leisure time, Bill enjoyed many hobbies including boating, woodworking, fishing with his pals in Canada, Mexico and the coastal waterways off the East Coast. He and his wife enjoyed playing golf together, traveling to all 50 states and playing at many of the great golf courses as well as visiting many of the national parks. He loved old cars and worked on his 1937 Hudson and became president of the Arkansas Hudson Club. He loved auctions and estate sales, cooking and gardening. He was a member and collector of Coleman lanterns. He will be greatly missed.

Bill will be interred at the First United Methodist Church in Hot Springs. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, in The Centre at Forest Lake in Hot Springs.

In lieu of flowers Bill would prefer memorials be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Hot Springs or the charity of your choice.