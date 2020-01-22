Wilma Terpsma

Wilma (Nieuwsma) Terpsma went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Jan. 19, 2020. Her faith in Jesus was strong and unwavering and helped her through many hard times. She was diagnosed with melanoma sarcoma a month ago.

Wilma Ann was born in Hull, North Dakota, on June 2, 1928, to William and Mime (Plagerman) Groen. On June 5, 1947, she was married to Joe Clarence Nieuwsma. It was a double wedding, as Wilma’s sister Ruth also married Joe’s brother Herman Nieuwsma. For their honeymoon they moved to Lynden and opened up Nieuwsma Garage at the west end of Front Street. They had three children. In 1955 Joe Clarence died unexpectedly from a heart attack. Wilma was a widow for 27 years. She had many jobs and was never idle in her support of her family. She was a telephone operator in Lynden, worked at the roller press of Whatcom Dry Cleaners, hoed strawberries and worked in the kitchen at St. Joseph Hospital.

In 1981 she married Gerrit Terpsma, who lived to 2018 and 100 years old. Together they volunteered for the Red Cross and traveled all over America. Wilma enjoyed that very much, along with gardening and collecting dolls. Living very frugally, there wasn’t a garage sale that she passed up, and the family benefited from her great finds.

She was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Verhooven, brothers John Groen and Willis (Celia) Groen, and grandson-in-law Nathan Barron.

She is survived by her brother Pete (Joyce) Groen; sisters Ruth Nieuwsma in Texas and Myra Petersen in Idaho; children Geneva and grandchildren Jeff Wick, Jada (Lincoln) Tjoelker; son Harris (Jeannie) and grandchildren Joe, Ben and Tabitha; son Dan (Marlae) and grandchildren Lance (Bobbi) Nieuwsma and Tana (Nick)Wanderscheid along with six great-grandchildren; stepchildren Hank (Marika) Terpsma in Oregon, Gerry (Cindy) Terpsma, Joyce (Don) Carpenter, Kathy (Matt) Weeks, Marlene King and Diane (Mark) Gascon, along with 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

The last three years Wilma lived at Woodway Senior Living. Many thanks are due to the staff and the friends she made there. The love and care were exceptional. Wilma’s church family at Lynden American Reformed was with her through thick and thin! Thank you, Pastor Willinga, Faith, Irene and Shirley. She will be missed by her friends and family.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Gillies Funeral Home of Lynden. The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the American Reformed Church, 8868 Northwood Rd.