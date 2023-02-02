Wilma Vander Pol

In the early morning hours of Jan. 28, Wilma Pearl (Haak) Vander Pol went home to glory at the age of 93. She was the second daughter of John and Tena (Van Mersbergen) Haak and was born on July 18, 1929 in Lynden.

Wilma attended Lynden Christian School through the eighth grade and graduated from Lynden High School in 1947. She was employed by Whatcom Laundry and Cleaners working the ironing press.

Mom met Paul Vander Pol on a blind date where they attended a movie in Canada.

On April 26, 1950, mom and dad were married in Lynden. They were married for 60 years until dad passed in 2010.

Dad owned Whatcom Electric and Plumbing where mom helped with office work as they raised their six children: Stan (Kathy), Jan Smit (Greg), Wes (Liz), Gary (Joanie), Karen Mead (John) and Jim (Tammie). She had 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Wilma was dedicated to her husband and raising her children.

Mom enjoyed hosting family gatherings and baking treats, especially her apple pies. She was a member of Covenant Grace Reformed Church of Lynden, and Ebenezer Grannies Club.

After retirement, mom and dad enjoyed traveling in their motorhome. Mom and dad were involved with Gideons International, handing out Bibles.

Mom also enjoyed singing with the Lynden Community Center choir and later at the Lynden Manor hymn sings.

Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Paul, sister Nella and all in-laws.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lynden Manor and Eden Hospice for their care and compassion for our mom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer Christian School, 9390 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden, or Gideons International – Whatcom Camp, PO Box 882, Lynden.

A private family graveside will be held, followed by a service at United Reformed Church, 8650 Benson Road, Lynden on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.