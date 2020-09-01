WTA ramping up fixed-route service to rising demand

WHATCOM — Beginning Sept. 20, Whatcom Transportation Authority will reintroduce some of its fixed-route bus service. On March 30 WTA reduced service by 30 percent. This temporary service reduction was required to address low ridership as well as to deal with shortages of staffing and safety supplies. Now, according to a recent survey, rider requests,…
