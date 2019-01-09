Zeger Blankers

Zeger (Zeke) Hessel Blankers, age 95, of Ventura, California, died at home on Dec. 10, 2018. Born in 1923 on a dairy farm near Lynden, he was the eighth and youngest child of Arnoldus and Helena Blankers. While his childhood was spent with his siblings working on the family farm, his passion was in understanding how things work.

Zeke was a World War II veteran serving in the Navy from 1944 to 1946. He then attended the University of Washington and earned a B.S. degree in electrical engineering in 1951. That same year he met the love of his life, Patricia Carlisle, and they were married. They moved to San Diego, California, and started a family, but soon moved back to Washington. By 1958 they were back in Southern California where Zeke began a 30-year career at Point Mugu Naval Base in Oxnard. While there, two Navy patents for the U.S. government were registered in his name.

He was an inventor and uniquely talented in his creative ability to solve problems, which not only benefited his career, but was a pastime as well. Married to his beloved wife for 52 years, they raised their five children and then enjoyed many years of traveling together to see the world and to visit family and friends. Playing cards with his good friend Norm Jacobs and his family became his favorite hobby in his later years.

A devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Zeke was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his children: Sharon Michels, Ronald (Ann) Blankers, Sandy (Dave) Sincoff, Shirley Blankers and Shelli (Pete) DeJager; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia; all of his siblings: Gerrit (Gladys) Blankers, Tena (Harry) Bajema, Ernest (Hilda) Blankers, Bertus (Lena) Blankers, Arnold (Helene) Blankers, Gladys (John) Cook, Robert (Kathryn) Blankers; and his son-in-law Carl Michels.

A private memorial gathering is planned.

Donations may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (www.pcf.org), or the charity of your choice.