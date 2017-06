BELLINGHAM — The Bellingham High School class of 1947 invites all 1940s graduates of BHS to a luncheon on the theme “Sentimental Journey Down Memory Lane” on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Northwood Hall, 3240 Northwest Drive. The cost is $18 per person. Check-in will begin at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are needed by July 15. For…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now