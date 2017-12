William “Bill” Bonsen was such a thankful guy, it seems fitting that after battling cancer for 10 years, he went home on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2017, to thank his Lord, face to face, for His many blessings; his loving wife, his sons and daughter, grandkids, great grandkids, large extended family, and a great life…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now