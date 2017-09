Despite awful start, Golden Eagles get past Lions in game’s final seconds By Kevin Doucette news@ferndalerecord.com FERNDALE — With less than eight seconds left in the classic rivalry game between the Ferndale Golden Eagles and Lynden Lions, senior quarterback James Hinson found Gader Fox in the endzone to give the Golden Eagles a come-from-behind 19-16…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now