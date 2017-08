Wendy Lawrence, Cathy Watson, ex-NASA personnel, were on hand for solar eclipse viewing that drew 1,600 By Brent Lindquist brent@lyndentribune.com FERNDALE — Ferndale’s solar eclipse viewing event that took place Monday morning was a shared community experience, in more ways than one. People from all over Whatcom County and beyond flocked to the field between…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now