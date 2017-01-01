Ferndale track and field sending six to state meet in Tacoma

Ben Broselle highlights strong fleet of Golden Eagle qualifiers

By Kevin Doucette

news@ferndalerecord.com

SHORELINE — For the second straight year, the Ferndale Golden Eagles track team will be well represented at the Class 3A State Meet at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

Last season, the Golden Eagles sent seven athletes to state and this season they are sending six.

Senior Ben Broselle qualified for state placing second in the javelin. Broselle was the runner-up in the event at state a season ago.

What is unique about Broselle this season is the fact that he suffered a broken ankle earlier in the year and during districts was still able to place second, even while wearing a boot that his dad made for him.

“Broselle is the best athlete to come through Ferndale in a long time,” Ferndale head coach Ted Genger said.

Broselle said his ankle is by no means perfect, but he has been doing physical therapy every day and has been able to run a little bit.

“I am just glad I was able to recover as fast as I did,” Broselle said. “I am happy with my last throw, but I could be happier. I am hoping to place high in state, but no matter how I do I will be happy with it because I didn’t even expect to be here.”

Jarid Poole also qualified for state and will be returning for the second straight season, running in the 200-meter dash after competing as a member of the boys 4×100 relay team in 2016.

The relay team did not qualify for state this season, mainly because Broselle was the anchor of the team that qualified last season. Although Broselle can throw a javelin, he cannot currently run at full speed.

“He is peaking at the right time,” Genger said of Poole. “He broke 23 seconds, which is amazing.”

Leading the way for the girls is Gabby Edison, who qualified for state in three events — discus, shot put and javelin.

At the district meet, Edison recorded a mark of 124-05 in discus, good for second place. She also recorded a personal best in the javelin throw with a 109-5.

Last season, Edison finished sixth at state in discus and 13th in shot put. She said her goal this season is to finish higher in both events than a season ago.

Paige Devine qualified in the 300-meter hurdles. As a freshman in 2015, Devine placed fifth at the state meet in the event, but last season she a tough break when she was placed in a difficult prelim and didn’t qualify for the finals.

Sophomore Rylee Weg qualified for the triple jump and will represent the Golden Eagles for the second straight season. Weg placed 11th at state last season as only a freshman.

The final Ferndale athlete to qualify for state is freshman Nicole Headrick, who qualified in the 400-meter run.

“It’s amazing,” Genger said. “We have battled injuries all year and now we are sending six to state. That’s pretty cool, and a little surprising. I am hoping everyone can make the finals and get a podium spot.”

The state meet begins Thursday, May 25, and continues through Saturday, May 27.

“I am extremely proud of my team,” said Broselle. “Everyone who made it to state deserves it and has worked so hard for it. Then there are others who I think deserve to be there too, but no matter what I am proud of them.”