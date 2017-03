Jean (Japke) Laird, age 85, of Lynden, went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Born Nov. 3, 1931 to Clarence and Maaike (DeJong) DeLange, she was a lifetime Whatcom County resident. Jean attended Lynden schools and on Jan. 1, 1951 she married William “Bill” Laird in Lynden. Together they raised…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now