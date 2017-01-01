Making the trek for love



By Ashley Hiruko

ashley@lyndentribune.com



FERNDALE — For most of us, sponsoring a child means a monthly deduction from our bank accounts and a photo hanging on the fridge with a smiling face of a child — a child that is miles away and we may never meet.

For Joanne Eytzen, sponsoring a child means long letters, emails, big hugs, long trips and reunions that don’t come soon enough.

In March, Eytzen will be making the long trek to Uganda. Although far, this isn’t the first time the Ferndale resident has made the journey. Eytzen has been an active missionary and volunteer in the country since 2011 and first became involved with the country when she heard about a friend’s trip.

Her friend had been overseas aiding Dr. Steve Alexander, a physician at Lynden Family Medicine, at a clinic within New Hope Uganda, a Christian-based orphanage that began in 1988 with the idea to care for children orphaned during Uganda’s civil war. Eytzen soon began doing research and became vocal about her involvement.

“When I met Dr. Steve Alexander and knew I was going to New Hope and began researching it, I realized they needed people to sponsor [children],” Eytzen said. “So I knew if I was going there and we began sponsoring that I would be able to meet my daughter.”

Eytzen, who had two other sponsor children, soon began sponsoring Nabawe, a child in Africa whose parents had died from AIDS. The young orphan stayed with various sponsors, peasant farmers, aunts and other distant family members.

“In Uganda the way it works is, if you have a distant relative you’re responsible for them,” Eytzen said.

Nabawe was shuffled around to different homes before landing at New Hope Uganda. In 2011, Eytzen flew overseas with Alexander to not only aid children at the orphanage, but to visit the 13-year-old girl she was sponsoring and forge a relationship that would continue into the future.

During her visit, a group of children with shaved heads ran past Eytzen all similar in appearance. But there was one that stood out to her, one in particular who was staring at her, Eytzen said.

Eytzen looked down at the small child and asked, “Are you Nabawe?” At the time Nabawe, who also goes by the name Mary, could hardly speak English.

Nabawe was ultimately placed in a more permanent housing situation with a woman Eytzen called auntie Grace and there she was cared for and able to continue her education.

Today, 19-year-old Nabawe is attending nursing school and can even communicate via email back to her sponsor mother. It’s a reality that, sadly, not many women in the area are able to obtain.

Eytzen credits God, New Hope Uganda and the work being done by numerous people and organizations overseas.

“God is the one who makes it all possible and he uses us as his vessels to do that,” Eytzen said. “I am blessed to be able to share what God has given to me. But I give God all the credit.”