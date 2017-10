BELLINGHAM — The PeaceHealth Medical Group Same Day Care Clinic is now available to patients seven days a week at the Medical Office Plaza (clock tower building) at 3015 Squalicum Parkway, Suite 140. It is operational Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m….

