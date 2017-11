Third Avenue’s pervious surface is finished; sewer project to continue By Brent Lindquist brent@lyndentribune.com FERNDALE — As of last Wednesday, Ferndale’s Third Avenue was ready and open for drivers and pedestrians. A grant from the Washington State Department of Ecology made it possible for the city to install new utility lines, sidewalks and pavement along…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now