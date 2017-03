Meanwhile, state legislative ‘fix’ on exempt wells advances out of Senate By Ashley Hiruko ashley@lyndentribune.com WHATCOM — After hearing testimony by community members affected by the rural permit ban, the County Council voted 4-3 on March 7 to extend the controverial moratorium for six more weeks. Advance paperwork had proposed that it be extended up…

