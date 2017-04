New 6,800-square-foot business park to feature easy in-and-out access By Brent Lindquist brent@lyndentribune.com FERNDALE — Samuel’s Furniture first opened at 1904 Main St. in 1991, and since then a large parcel of land out front of the store has sat vacant. “We were just waiting for the right time,” Samuel’s owner Elie Samuel said. About…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now