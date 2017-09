Local organizations are building tiny homes for needy By Ashley Hiruko ashley@lyndentribune.com LUMMI — Nonprofits Lummi Stepping Stones and Homes-NOW! are working together to end homelessness, one tiny home at a time. Their goal is to build 100 of the small houses for community members on the Lummi Reservation. Over the summer, the nonprofits built…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now