$10 million commitment to ‘green’ smelter restart

Electrical power deal from Bonneville still needed By Cal Bratt For the Record WHATCOM —  The Washington State Legislature on March 9 unanimously approved a capital budget that includes $10.1 million for the first phase of restarting the former Intalco aluminum smelter at Cherry Point to higher environmental standards. The clean energy project is expected…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now