$10 million commitment to ‘green’ smelter restart

Electrical power deal from Bonneville still needed By Cal Bratt For the Record WHATCOM — The Washington State Legislature on March 9 unanimously approved a capital budget that includes $10.1 million for the first phase of restarting the former Intalco aluminum smelter at Cherry Point to higher environmental standards. The clean energy project is expected…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in