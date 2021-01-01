$10 million in federal grants now available to benefit specialty crops

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is now accepting applications from Washington-based entities that are the lead on projects with multiple state partners for the 2021 Specialty Crop Multi-State Program (SCMP). Nearly $10 million is available for these multi-state specialty crop grants, available to benefit specialty crops across several states in the country. These grants aim to enhance…
