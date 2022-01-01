16 applicants interested in becoming Ferndale’s next superintendent

By Leora Watson [email protected] FERNDALE – The search for the new Ferndale School District superintendent continues. Northwest Leadership Associates, an organization the district hired to help find the replacement for Mark Deebach, Ferndale’s interim superintendent, has received applications from 16 candidates. On March 8, screening of candidates will be reported to the board of directors…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in