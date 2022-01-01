17 non-profits share $400K

WHATCOM — First Federal Community Foundation has selected 17 non-profit organizations to share a total of $400,000 in funding during its current spring grant cycle. According to a press release from First Federal, the non-profits were selected because they enhance the quality of life in Whatcom, Clallam, Jefferson and Kitsap counties. Whatcom County recipients of…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in