Bob Storms’ 2018 jazz event to feature ‘Sax-O-Rama’ By Brent Lindquist [email protected] BELLINGHAM — Every year, Bob Storms gets a group of musicians together to play his music. This year marks his tenth time doing so, and Storms’ 2018 Jazz Celebration — called Jazz Celebration X to commemorate the decade — is set to feature…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now