2022 Elections: Four candidates for Washington State Representative/LD42 Position 2

Kyle Christensen (R) City of residence: Sumas Years in Washington: 8 Profession: Flood Recovery Manager for Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Emergency Management Experience as public servant: Mayor of Sumas 2018-2021. Former Treasurer for Tillamook and Tribal Volunteer Firefighter Associations. Candidate statement: My name is Kyle Christensen, and I am running for House of…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in