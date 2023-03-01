2023 Ferndale In Review: Big growth literally a part of Ferndale’s story

City celebrates completion of long-awaited Thornton Street Overpass project By Bill Helm Editor FERNDALE — Perhaps a bit obvious, but an overpass is generally a pretty big thing. In December, the City of Ferndale officially opened the recently completed Thornton Street Overpass and a significant re-construction of Thornton Street from Malloy to Vista.  Said Mayor…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now