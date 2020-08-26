A story of ‘forgiveness’ of a criminal past

Prosecutor, judge, others acknowledge a man’s life turned around WHATCOM — Forgiveness has a place in the criminal justice system, especially for juveniles who are now adults and productive, contributing members of society, believes Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Richey. On Aug. 20, 2020, a man (G.M.) asked that his 1993-96 juvenile convictions be expunged…
