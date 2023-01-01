A ‘timeless message of sacrifice’

Ferndale High School theater department to perform Les Misérables Feb. 23-March 5 By Sarah McCauley Staff Reporter FERNDALE — Get ready to be transported to 19th-century France on Feb. 23 when the Ferndale High School theater department premieres its latest production: Les Misérables. Shows are at Ferndale High School auditorium, 5830 Golden Eagle Drive. Showtimes…
