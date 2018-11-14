A unicorn year indeed

Ferndale volleyball heads to state By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — The Ferndale High School volleyball team continued its 3A dominance last week at the district level, recording three straight 3-0 sweeps against Arlington, Stanwood and Snohomish between last Tuesday and Saturday. In the district championship against Snohomish, senior Hailey Pelton recorded a triple-double with…

