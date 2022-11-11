Adrian Arendse 

Adrian Martin Arendse went to be with his lord and savior on Friday, Nov. 4 at Whatcom Hospice House.

Adrian was born Dec. 18, 1930, in Vancouver, British Columbia to parents Kryn and Adriana (DeKam) Arendse. He grew up in Aldergrove and Abbotsford, British Columbia with his siblings Kryn, Jack, Art and Audrey.

During his school years, Adrian would travel to Lynden and Sumas to attend the local Christian schools.

Adrian proudly served his community by working for Whatcom County Public works for 39 years, maintaining local bridges and roads.

He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and music, especially playing his harmonica for the children and grandchildren.

Adrian is preceded in death by his first wife of 25 years, Katherine, and a second wife of 46 years, Hermina, son Bernie Arendse, brothers Kryn Jack, and Art Arendse, sister Audrey Vander Hoek, son-in-law Stan Klein and step-son in law Conrad TeVelde.

He is survived by daughters Barb (Tom) Burke, Sylvia Hertel, and Connie Klein; and daughter-in-law Marjorie Arendse, stepchildren Carol TeVelde, Patti (Curt) Tinklenberg, Marlon (Glenda) Klein, Brian (Shari) Klein, Terry (Stacy) Klein, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister-in-law Johanna Arendse and Jenny Arendse.

Adrian was a long time active member of the Lynden United Reformed Church and his strong faith was evident to all who knew him.

He was humble, patient and quiet, with a remarkable sense of humor if you listened closely enough.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Adrian to Saint Jude‘s Children’s Hospital or Lynden United Reformed Church.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home. All are welcome to join the family for a 1 p.m. graveside committal on Friday, Nov. 18 at Monumenta Cemetery, followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. at Lynden United Reformed Church on Benson Road.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and cremation services.