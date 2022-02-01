Ahrenholz makes ‘strong commitment to community’

North Whatcom Fire names former captain new division chief of operations By Bill Helm Editor WHATCOM — North Whatcom Fire and Rescue announced in its November 2022 newsletter The Responder that Jon Ahrenholz is the department’s newly promoted division chief of operations. Formerly captain at NWFR, Ahrenholz has been with Whatcom County Fire District 4…
