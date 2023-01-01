Gallery: Airport Open House

On Saturday, July 29, the City of Lynden hosted an open house event at Lynden Municipal Airport/Jansen Field. Sponsored by Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 404, families viewed various airplanes, such as the 1944 Stinson Sentinel L-5B (pictured left). According to its display sign, there were 712 Sentinel L-5B Aircraft built during World War II, but…
