Alexander Wyatt passed away on Jan. 22, 2024. He was born on Sept. 5, 1997 in Bellingham. He grew up in Lynden and attended Lynden schools. He graduated high school in 2016. Studied computer science at Whatcom Community College and Western Washington University.

He enjoyed video games and Dungeons & Dragons and spending time with his family.

Alex is survived by his parents and siblings, Ronald and Rebecca Wyatt, Kimberly Wyatt and Jonathon Wyatt.

Memorial service will be at Fairhaven Park 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Feb. 25.