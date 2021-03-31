Applications open for dairy scholarships

WHATCOM — County Dairy Women are again offering scholarship to local residents with connections to the dairy industry. Application forms are available from Cheryl DeHaan at 360-920-5452, [email protected], or by logging onto the Whatcom County Dairy Women’s Facebook page. All applications must be postmarked by Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Winners will be notified in early…
