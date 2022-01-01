Area teams dispersed across four meets

By Connor J. Benintendi [email protected] Wednesday, May 4 Tri Meet – Ferndale, Bellingham at Sehome (Civic Field) First-place finishers (Ferndale) * indicates new personal record Boys: 3200 meters: Raleigh Granara (10:32.12)* 4×400 relay: Kwabena Ledbetter, Luke Jones, Nathan Tsegaye, Grant Stauffer (3:58.21) Javelin – 800g: Andrew Nelson (175 feet, 11 inches) Pole vault: Andrew…
