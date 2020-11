Remote painting class, yarn-bombing coming up By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — Even as December approaches, the Ferndale Arts Commission isn’t quite done with 2020. The group, which has placed 12 murals around Ferndale in just two and a half years, had to shift its focus earlier this year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. “The…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now