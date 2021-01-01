Back to school … again

County health department cleared Lynden Christian kids with negative tests to return to in-person learning Thursday By Brent Lindquist [email protected] LYNDEN — Lynden Christian High School students returned to school on Thursday, almost a week earlier than expected. All of Lynden Christian’s schools closed Sept. 29 for two weeks due to a high number of…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now


Email Brent at [email protected]