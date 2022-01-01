Bad behavior by coaches, parents, fans must stop

By Karissa Niehoff and Mick Hoffman There’s an unfortunate trend continuing in Washington and across the nation that must be stopped: the bad behavior of coaches, parents and fans at high school and middle school athletic events. We’ve all seen it: the yelling, harassing, berating, disrespecting and even physically assaulting referees, umpires and other officials…

