WHATCOM — Registered voters in the Ferndale, Nooksack Valley and Concrete school districts’ special elections must return their ballot by Tuesday, Feb. 12, in order to be counted as valid. Nooksack Valley is proposing a $29.7 million construction bond to address enrollent growth and replace Sumas Elementary School. Ferndale is rerunning a $112 million bond…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now