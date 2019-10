WHATCOM — Ballots were mailed out on Oct. 16 and should have arrived in home mailboxes, and the Local Voters’ Pamphlets as well, County Auditor Debbie Adelstein says. If you haven’t received your ballot by Oct. 24, call the Election Division of the Auditor’s Office at 360-778-5102. Ballots can be returned in an official ballot…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now