Barron acquires Veritas Media

WHATCOM — A pair of locally owned Whatcom County businesses have taken their vendor-client relationship to a much higher level. Ferndale-based Barron Heating AC Electrical & Plumbing acquired all assets of Veritas Media, a Bellingham video production agency, in a transaction closing May 7. Financial details weren’t disclosed. The resulting company, Veritas by Barron, LLC…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in