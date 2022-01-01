Barron awards $5,000 scholarships to two BTC electrician students

FERNDALE — Barron Heating AC Electrical & Plumbing recently awarded two $5,000 scholarships to two Bellingham Technical College students studying to become electricians. Blake Anderson and Anthony Neubert each received the Dan L. Barron Trades Scholarship, named after the company founder. The scholarships provide opportunities to individuals looking to enter the HVAC, electrical, or plumbing…
