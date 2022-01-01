Barron Heating AC Electrical & Plumbing celebrates 50th anniversary

FERNDALE — A three-generation success story, Ferndale-based Barron Heating AC Electrical & Plumbing is celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving away $25,000 in services and/or installations. “We’re blessed to have the support of many talented team members and loyal customers since 1972,” said John Barron, Chief Executive Officer. “We’re very grateful they’ve enabled us to…
