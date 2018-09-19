Barron Heating starts its own training school

Goal is to get an adequate qualified workforce FERNDALE — Barron Heating & Air Conditioning, seeking qualified candidates in a tight job market, recently launched Barron Technician School on its Pacific Highway campus. The company seeks exceptional apprentice and journey-level HVAC, electrical and plumbing candidates who are career-oriented, show positive attitude and strongly desire to…
