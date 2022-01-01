Bellingham Technical College welcomes James Lemerond as next president

BELLINGHAM — Bellingham Technical College (BTC) Board of Trustees have selected James Lemerond to serve as the college’s next president. The board made the announcement at a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20. Since 2000, Lemerond has worked in higher education with a focus on student achievement. He started at Lakeshore Technical College in Cleveland, Wisconsin, as…

