Bill relaxes alcohol restrictions for underage workers

By Alexandria Osborne Washington State Journal OLYMPIA— Interns and employees ages 18-23 in the alcoholic beverage industry will be able to handle liquor under certain circumstances, if a bill presented in the Legislature is adopted. House Bill 1299, by Rep. Kelly Chambers, R-Puyallup, would allow certain businesses to employ interns and employees ages 18-21 to…
